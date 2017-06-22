A Week In Chicago On An $80,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a management consulting associate who makes $80,000 per year and spends some of it on Edy's Slow Churned Ice Cream.
Occupation: Associate
Industry: Management Consulting
Age: 25
Location: Chicago
Salary: $80,000
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,249.69 (after insurance and other deductions)
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $633.33 for my share of the rent. I share a three-bedroom apartment with two other girls in Little Italy, which is a STEAL! I will soon be moving to a bigger house where my share will be $850.
Loan Payments: $0. I completed my undergrad in India, where education is definitely not something you have to take out a loan for, and my grad school expenses were covered by my parents. My dad promised to pay for my education as long as I got into a highly-ranked university.
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Netflix: $11.99
Internet & Utilities: $96.94 for my share
Gym Membership: $32.95
Sephora Play!: $10.73
Cell Phone: $0. My firm pays.
Benefits: $122 for health insurance, dental and vision (comes out of my paycheck)
Renter's Insurance: $5
401(k): I haven't enrolled in a 401(k) yet because I'm not sure if I want to settle in the USA or not, and my work visa wasn't approved until after the benefits enrollment date last year passed. I'll enroll this year.
