A Week In Chicago On An $80,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $633.33 for my share of the rent. I share a three-bedroom apartment with two other girls in Little Italy, which is a STEAL! I will soon be moving to a bigger house where my share will be $850.

Loan Payments: $0. I completed my undergrad in India, where education is definitely not something you have to take out a loan for, and my grad school expenses were covered by my parents. My dad promised to pay for my education as long as I got into a highly-ranked university.