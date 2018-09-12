Monthly Expenses

Rent: $850 (I live with my boyfriend and we split rent proportional to our salaries, but split utilities/electric/parking in half. I end up paying about $850 for everything and he usually ends up paying around $1,690. Parking is $235 total per month.)

Student Loan Payment: $0 (My parents had a college savings account for me and I worked hard to pay the rest off.)

Car Payment: $175.26

HSA: $52

Health & Vision Insurance: $135.3

Rental Insurance: $0 (My boyfriend pays.)

Car Insurance: $0 (My godsend parents pay.)

Netflix & Phone: $0 (My parents pay.)

Hulu: $0 (I use my friend's account.)

HBO & Amazon Prime: $0 (I use my boyfriend's accounts.)

TV/Internet: $0 (Basic is included in our rent and we haven't upgraded...yet.)

Gym: $0 (We have a nice gym in our building and there's a gym at work that my company pays for.)

New York Times Subscription: $8

Donations: $6 to NPR

Savings: I put $450 per month into an account I have with a financial investor. I can't contribute to my company's 401(k) yet, but once I can, I'll put 5% of my salary into that. At my previous job, I worked up to 7% of my salary into my 401(k) with a 5% match from my employer.