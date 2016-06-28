A Week In Chicago On A $42,000 Salary

10 a.m. — Wake up and eat gluten free granola with soy milk. I’m really into this particular breakfast at the moment!



11 a.m. — Go for a run. I live right by Lake Michigan so I try to make the most of the lake-front trails in the summer and save on gym membership by running outside and doing workouts at home. In the winter I use the university gym for free after work.



1 p.m. — We rent a Zipcar to go Home Depot and buy some moving boxes, since we are moving apartments next month. We’re staying in the same neighborhood, but are moving into a bigger place since we’ve outgrown our current pad. The Zipcar membership is registered to my husband’s credit card, so he’ll ask me for some money later when it gets charged. We get the boxes and some packing paper. $9.86



1:30 p.m. — Since we have the car until 2:30 p.m., we also make a stop at Trader Joe’s to pick up a few bits and pieces. I get some smoked salmon, gummy penguins (!), seltzer waters, dried mango slices, salad, and cold-pressed cantaloupe juice. $23.03



2:15 p.m. — Have a light lunch of smoked salmon on toasted “ryeless” rye bread with ghee, seltzer water, cantaloupe juice, and gummy penguins.



2:45 p.m. — Call my tattoo studio to put a deposit down to secure my appointment in August. I’m planning to get an olive branch design on my inner arm to add to my growing tattoo collection. I’ve been using the same tattoo artist for a few years now. She’s really talented and her waitlist is a few months long. $50



6 p.m. — We’re on our way to see Flight of the Conchords play a concert at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in the Loop. We stop by Walgreens where I buy a tuna baguette to eat at the concert. $6.62



6:15 p.m. — We also get coffee from Starbucks. I get a small coffee Frappuccino, no whip. $3.85



7 p.m. — Rock out to Flight of the Conchords on the pavilion lawn. They’re awesome and funny; the crowd is so happy. Stop by the merch tent but the line is long so I don’t buy anything.



10:15 p.m. — On our way home I pop into Walgreens to get clean up bags for the cat, hair conditioner (I get two with their "buy one get one half off" deal), and a disposable e-cigarette. I’ve been craving a cigarette all day but I really don’t want to smoke because I know it’s so bad for me. $33.65



10:30 p.m. — I’m a snacker. I eat some dried mango slices, smoked salmon, and drink some flavored seltzer water while we continue watching the series OJ: Made in America before bed.



Daily Total: $127.01



Day Five 6:45 a.m. — Eat a Think Thin bar while I’m waking up slowly.



7:45 a.m. — Walk to the CTA Station. Stop by Starbucks and buy a grande unsweetened iced coffee. $2.93



9 a.m. — My husband has requested through Chase Quickpay my share of the Zipcar rental from yesterday. $11.21



1:10 p.m. — Walk to Whole Foods during my lunch hour because I want to see if they have a particular face cream I’m looking for. They don’t have it, but I buy a Stevia cream soda (and get $5 cash back just to have some cash on me). $1.31



1:40 p.m. — It’s a beautiful day so I eat the salad I brought from home al fresco. It’s a Trader Joe’s Salad Palette with mango, watermelon radish, sugar snap peas, goat cheese, spring mix, and mango-ginger vinaigrette.



5 p.m. — Left work a little early and so got home an hour early. Snacked on some dried mango slices and had (another) bowl of gluten free granola and soy milk, and a seltzer water.



7 p.m. — Go for a run along the lakefront. It’s so hot outside I only manage about 2 miles.



8:15 p.m. — Snack on some almond cocoa butter. Yes, straight from the jar.



8:30 p.m. — Spend the rest of the evening watching Game of Thrones, OJ: Made in America, painting my nails, reading, and calling friends.



Daily Total: $25.45



Day Six 7 a.m. — Wake up and have the remaining dregs of the gluten free granola with soy milk, and half a white chocolate Think Thin bar which I started eating last night…



7:40 a.m. — Bus and CTA to work because I’m running too late too walk.



8:20 a.m. — Get a grande iced coffee from the coffee cart at work. $1.75



10:30 a.m. — Eat two mini Crunch bars from the office candy bowl.



10:50 a.m. — Buy that face cream I was looking for on Amazon. I’ve done some research on acne treatment, mine's flaring up at the moment, so I also put some vitamins in my cart to buy on Friday when I get paid. $12.69



12:40 p.m. — Take my lunch break outside on the lawn. I keep a picnic blanket at my desk for nice days like today! I eat a salad I brought from home, another mix of roasted butternut squash, red quinoa, and wheat berry salad. I only eat half of it though; I’m not really feeling it today and I’m not hungry when it’s hot.



2 p.m. — Make a coffee using the instant coffee granules I keep at my desk. Eat another mini Crunch bar.



4 p.m. — Go to a debriefing meeting for an event we had recently and there are snacks. I eat a piece of chocolate cake, some pineapple chunks, and have some Diet Coke.



6 p.m. — Pick up a prescription from Walgreens and chomp down a Think Thin bar on the way to an AA meeting. $9.75



8 p.m. — Buy a book I need at the meeting, and make my donation to cover expenses. $11



8:15 p.m. — Arrive home from the meeting and make a snack of almond cocoa spread on “ryeless” rye bread toast. Snack on some cherries.



8:30 p.m. — Spend the rest of the evening cleaning the apartment and packing some boxes for the move, reading for my upcoming class on Thursday, and browsing the Internet.



Daily Total: $35.19



Day Seven 7 a.m. — Contemplate life while I eat a Think Thin bar for breakfast.



8 a.m. — I’m desperate for the bathroom so I stop by Chicago Bagel Authority. There are signs everywhere saying the facilities are only for paying customers so I buy a 16-ounce regular coffee. $2.76



8:10 a.m. — Somehow I have minus $9 on my CTA pass, even though it’s an unlimited monthly pass? Annoying. Pay the debt at the machine. $9



11:20 a.m. – Eat three mini Crunch bars of the office candy bowl. Whoops.



2 p.m. — Grab a late lunch from Whole Foods. I get mac and cheese (yum), some kind of chicken and black bean stew, and a potato-quiche thing — it wasn’t labelled so I have no idea what it is but it's so good! Shovel all that down back at my desk and have a grapefruit La Croix. $9.91



5:45 p.m. — Pop into a Korean beauty store to pick up some COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patches. As mentioned, my skin has broken out like crazy recently and it’s driving me nuts. It probably has something to do with all the sugar I’ve been eating recently… $6.60



6 p.m. — Take a shower as soon as I get home and get into pajamas. Eat a big bowl of oatmeal for dinner. Breakfast food for dinner is my favorite.



7 p.m. — Get a load of laundry going. We still have quarters left in the spare change jar so no extra expense there today.



8:30 p.m. – Spend the rest of the evening packing boxes, listening to music, and reading for my summer class, which starts tomorrow.



Daily Total: $28.27