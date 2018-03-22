4 p.m. — $5 Friday! I'm done with work and we've hiked through about six inches of snow and slush to get to a bar near us that has good food and drink specials. I get a Tocayo and a Jameson shot ($10), and M. gets a Heineken and a Jameson shot ($10). We hang out, catching up on the little things that happened throughout the week and talking about sports news. (Jimmy Garoppolo signed a five-year deal with the 49ers, which is super exciting.) We both get the $5 cheeseburger with fries, plus an order of onion strings. These are excellent burgers for the normal price of $14, but they are REALLY excellent when they're $5. I get another Tocayo and shot and M. orders a Jameson, neat. Since I travel about half the month (sometimes more), we try to have as much fun as we can when I'm in town. This usually translates to going out for food and drinks, but once it gets warmer I'm hoping to go on hikes and day trips a bit more often too. $71.10