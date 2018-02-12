A Week In Chattanooga, TN, On $9/Hour

11:30 p.m. — I have officially blocked my hookup. He isn't great about making plans and has canceled twice in a row and I refuse to put up with that anymore. Being a millennial who is not ready to date, but is also looking for someone consistent, is really hard. I'm glad I never see this guy unless we make plans, although I will miss him. I am also PMSing so I spend the rest of my Thursday crying about a boy I never even had feelings for. Gotta love college. I told all my roommates he was coming over so now I have to do a different walk of shame to the bathroom to take off my makeup; that's probably the worst part — not to mention that I skipped dinner to avoid being too full for a hookup that didn't happen.