10 a.m. — I grab a coffee ($1) and pretend to work for two hours while waiting for Firefly Festival tickets to become available. Then I quickly work my way through the site to buy two tickets for my best friend and me ($299 each) and a tent for four ($290 per person). My friends and I decided to splurge on glamping so that we can get the festival experience but still be able to shower. My friends pay me back right away on Venmo for the festival ticket and most of the tent cost, but it feels weird to spend so much money on a concert happening five months from now! $590