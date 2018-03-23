Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $2,140. (We pay off a few hundred dollars more than the minimum payment each month. At this rate, we'll shave 12 years off of our 30-year mortgage.)

Student Loan Payments: $0. (My parents paid for most of my education, and I worked to cover the rest. We paid off my husband's loans.)

Car Lease: $205 for my car. (My husband paid his car off before we met. We are actively shopping to replace my car with a larger SUV, so the payments will go up soon.)

Health Insurance: $0. (Paid in full by my husband's employer.)

Netflix: $12

Monthly Parking: $100 for my husband's parking space

Cable & Internet: $180

Gas & Electric: $250. (It's much higher in the summer when we run the central air.)

Water: $38

Cell Phone: $160

Savings: $500-$2,000. (This varies based on the month's expenses. I keep a certain balance in our checking account, and I transfer anything over that at the end of the month. We used to save much more aggressively before our son was born and we had to pay for diapers and daycare.)