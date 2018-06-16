A Week In Central Valley, CA, On A Joint $165,000 Salary

5 p.m. — We pick up my son and head home. I get started on a chicken, rice, and vegetable stew for dinner, using the chicken and celery I just bought along with rice, onion, carrots, and homemade stock I already have at home. I blend some of it up for my daughter as baby food and save the rest for tomorrow's dinner, because it won't be ready until after my son's dinnertime tonight. My son requests an egg and meat burrito, so I quickly make one for him. I forage in the fridge and see that my Swiss chard is on its last legs, so I sauté it with some spinach from my garden and sad-looking red leaf lettuce from the crisper drawer. I eat the greens with a salmon burger patty and some bread. It's a pretty random meal, but I absolutely hate throwing away food, so I try to use up whatever I have in my fridge before it goes bad.