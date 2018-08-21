Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: an event coordinator who makes $20 per hour and spends some of her money this week on a Brita water pitcher.
Occupation: Event Coordinator
Industry: Solar
Age: 28
Location: Central New Jersey
Income: $20/hour
Paycheck Amount (Biweekly): ~$1,400
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $820 for my half. (I live with my boyfriend.)
Student Loan Payment: $50
Health Insurance: $250
Car Payment: $300
Car Insurance: $100 (I'm on my mom's plan and pay her directly for my share.)
TV/Internet: $38 for my half
Electricity: ~$25 for my half
Credit Cards: ~$300 between three cards
Gym: $0 (We have one in our apartment complex.)
Cell Phone: $0 (My mom is an angel and generously keeps me on her plan and pays the whole bill. I do not deserve her.)
Netflix: $10 (We use my boyfriend's, but I pay for my family's account.)
Hulu: $0 (My boyfriend pays.)
Amazon Prime: $13
Sirius Radio: $15 (My car came with a free trial and I got hooked!)
Savings: Anywhere between $100 and $300
Day One
8:15 a.m. — I wake up and scroll Instagram. I'm nursing a headache — my boyfriend and I were at a concert in Asbury Park last night and I should have known better than to drink vodka. I fall back to sleep and wake up a little before 9. My boyfriend works on Saturdays, so I make him a coffee before starting my breakfast. I mash up an avocado with garlic salt and olive oil and spread it on toast. Basically, I'm a gourmet avocado toast chef. I sip an International Delight iced coffee while watching Botched.
11 a.m. — I finally drag my ass off the couch to start cleaning the apartment. I have a super busy week ahead — I'm in a musical and we're about to head into our tech week, so this is the only time I have to clean. I start the laundry, do the dishes, vacuum, and clean the bathroom and kitchen.
2 p.m. — I leave for my wax appointment. The girl I normally see is out today, but her cover is super nice and we chat about my upcoming show. Turns out she was a theater kid in high school. I don't know what it is about being spread eagle under harsh lighting and getting hair ripped off of your vagina that makes you bond with someone, but the conversation is excellent and we really do bond. I pay and leave her a tip before heading to my mom's house. I haven't seen her in a couple weeks, so it's nice to hang out. I just moved out of her house a few months ago, and we're both still adjusting! $64
6 p.m. — My aunt is out of town, and my mom is taking care of her garden while she's away, so I tag along to keep her company while she waters the plants. Afterwards, I make a quick stop at Ulta (famous last words) on my way home. I'm running out of necessities, and I manage to resist temptation and pick up only what I need — shampoo and conditioner, a hair mask, hair growth serum, and rose water face wash. Definitely patting myself on the back for some personal growth for this one. $59
6:30 p.m. — I come home to the smell of my boyfriend making frozen pizza and drinking a Heineken. I'm starving, and the smell of pizza isn't helping, but after chugging a glass of water, I finish up the odds and ends of cleaning up the apartment while my boyfriend pretends to watch Mad Men on the couch but is actually napping. I cook up frozen pierogies with olive oil and garlic salt while my boyfriend snores away.
10:30 p.m. — I do some aimless social media scrolling and come across an article that says Marie Antoinette is on Netflix now, and since my boyfriend is still knocked out, I put that on. I didn't have dessert tonight, but this is basically the movie equivalent of eating a cupcake. Plus, the soundtrack is to die for.
12 a.m. — I wash my face after the movie is over, then join my snoring boyfriend in bed. I put Bob's Burgers on to lull me to sleep, because what is more soothing than the Belchers?
Daily Total: $123
Day Two
9:30 a.m. — Me and the boyfriend end up waking up around the same time, so we cuddle and just hang out for a while. After about half an hour, we finally get out of bed. I make him a coffee and pour myself an International Delight. We have practically nothing to make for breakfast, but I manage to throw together a breakfast taco with peanut butter, apple, and cinnamon sugar. I join my boyfriend on the couch and watch The Simpsons.
12 p.m. — I leave to meet my friend for a 12:30 nail appointment. She's in the show with me, and we both want our nails to be on point for opening night. I also realize I don't remember the last time I got my eyebrows waxed, so I take care of that too while I'm here. The sweet lady taking care of me asks if I'm in high school, god bless (I have baby face problems), and also tells me I'm pretty, so she's pretty much my best friend now and she's getting a nice tip. I know I spend more on my nails than is probably normal and should find a cheaper place, but nowhere else I've gone has matched the quality of this place! $75
2 p.m. — My friend and I stop for coffee and bagels before hitting rehearsal. Today is our sitzprobe, which means it's our first rehearsal with the full band. So we're going to spend the next few hours singing through the entire musical. Sitz is always one of my favorite days in the rehearsal process. It's the first time you get to hear everything really come together and sound whole. I've been performing for over 10 years, and it still gives me goosebumps every time. $5
5 p.m. — After rehearsal I drive my friend home and then head home. My boyfriend is cooking when I get home — tonight we're having garlic shrimp pasta with peas and tomato. YUM. I'm insanely lucky to have a boyfriend who loves to cook and always has dinner made for me when I get home from a long rehearsal. While he cooks, I head out to finish up our shopping for the week.
6:44 p.m. — Arrive at Target. This is another one that can be dangerous for me, but really, let she among us who hasn't walked out of Target with tons of stuff she doesn't need cast the first stone. Today, I'm keeping myself focused and not straying from the food aisles ($50). When I get back, the most glorious smell invades my nostrils. The pasta my boyfriend made smells AMAZING, and tastes even better. I'm so spoiled by him. We destroy our dinner and are both rocking serious food babies afterwards. We put on one of the Trailer Park Boys movies we haven't seen before and try to digest before I get in the shower and straighten my hair. $50
11:30 p.m. — I'm in bed falling asleep to the soothing sounds of House Hunters. My boyfriend is knocked out on the couch again and won't move when I try to wake him to come to bed. I have a long tech week ahead of me, and thinking about going right to the theater after work every day this week is already making me tired. Good thing I bought Red Bull at Target.
Daily Total: $130
Day Three
7:45 a.m. — I wake up and promptly snooze until 8. Boyfriend wakes up a little before me and watches the news in the living room. I get dressed and ready for the day feeling refreshed from the weekend, and also knowing that by the third tech rehearsal on Wednesday I will be absolutely exhausted to my core.
8:50 a.m. — Get in the car and realize I need gas. Lucky for me there's a gas station right across the street from my complex, so I make a pit stop there before work. $25
9:05 a.m. — I arrive at work. I'm super fortunate to work so close to where I live. I get to my desk and log into my computer, only to find that it's acting up and won't let me into the system. Of course none of the IT guys are in their offices, and Mondays are one of my busiest days. I decide to make oatmeal and coffee while I wait and get anxious about everything I have to do today. I end up waiting nearly an hour until someone is finally able to fix whatever is wrong with my computer, and then I can finally start working.
12 p.m. — I finish my weekend spreadsheets and make myself another coffee. Normally I take my lunch break at 1, but today I'm busy and my team has a meeting with my boss at 2, so I don't have much time to leave at the moment. Annoyingly, our boss ends up forgetting about us, and by 3 I don't have time for lunch at all anymore.
5 p.m. — I'm out the door right at 5 and make a quick stop at home to pick up my makeup and snacks for rehearsal. I remember the leftover shrimp pasta and take some of that too. I'm at rehearsal by 6 and in the dressing room getting into hair, makeup, and costume. I'm already tired. This Red Bull is my best friend tonight.
7:45 p.m. — We begin the show. This is our first run through with costumes and (mostly) no stops. It goes much more smoothly than we all thought it would, which is exactly the right kind of note you want to start tech week on.
10:50 p.m. — I finally leave rehearsal and come home to my very bored boyfriend. I feel bad that I've hardly been home since we moved in (rehearsals started about a week after we moved in together), but luckily he understands and is super supportive of my theater hobby.
11:55 p.m. — In bed falling asleep to more House Hunters. This week is going to kick my ass.
Daily Total: $25
Day Four
8 a.m. — I wake up about 15 minutes later than normal, but I'm just so exhausted. My boyfriend is already up and awake and offers me coffee. I stupidly left all of my makeup at the theater last night, so I have to make do with my second string products to get ready this morning. I pour myself an International Delight and toast a bagel, which I eat half of before leaving. It's so hot and humid out today, and it's making me nauseous.
9 a.m. — I arrive at work knowing I'm in for a very long day. I try to keep my mind off how tired I am by getting lost in my work. I listen to My Favorite Murder while I work. My coworkers would probably think I was a psycho if they knew what I was listening to.
11 a.m. — I take a coffee break and remember it's Prime Day. I browse a little and order a Brita pitcher for me and the boyfriend, as well as a pair of cute socks to add to his birthday present. The pitcher matches my Keurig, and I'm stoked to save money by not constantly having to buy water. (My boyfriend is a thirsty, thirsty man.) $23
5 p.m. — Out the door at 5 again. It's pouring rain and predictably, everyone on the road is acting like they've never driven in the rain before. Typical Jersey. When I make it home, I put on The Office for background noise while I gather everything I need for rehearsal and get changed. The weather is making me lazy, and I'm finding it hard to muster up the energy I need to dance a two-hour musical. I make sure to pack some rice cakes in my bag, along with a huge Fiji, so I don't totally crash later.
6:30 p.m. — I make it to the theater, annoyed by all the traffic I just sat in. I decompress while I do my makeup and chat with my friends, trying to get my energy up. For this show, every single number requires 100% energy, and I'm in most of the numbers.
11 p.m. — I finally get home from rehearsal. We had more technical issues today than yesterday, which kept us there longer. I'm tired to the core of my soul, and all I want to do is cuddle with my boyfriend, but I force myself to take off my makeup, shower, and wash my face with the rose water cleansing milk I bought at Ulta. Full stage makeup every day can wreak havoc on your skin if you're not careful.
11:45 p.m. — After I'm showered, I finally get some cuddle time in with my boyfriend, but I struggle to keep my eyes open and I don't want to fall asleep on the couch, so I drag myself to bed and turn on House Hunters until I fall asleep.
Daily Total: $23
Day Five
7:45 a.m. — My first alarm goes off, but that's a big no from me, dawg. I shut it off and cuddle back up with my boyfriend for another 15 minutes.
8 a.m. — I finally have to drag myself out of bed. My entire body is sore from dancing and at this moment it feels like I've never been more tired. Boyfriend is an angel and makes breakfast while I get ready for work. I munch on scrambled eggs and then clean up the kitchen while he showers. Today is not going to be survivable without help, so I pop half an Adderall and put the other half in my purse. Then we're both out the door.
9:15 a.m. — I get to work and make myself a coffee. Back at my desk, I flip open my planner and see what I need to get done today. Last month I splurged on an Erin Condren planner, and I'm in love with it. Everyone thinks I'm crazy for paying what I did, but since I live and die by my planner and hers are customizable, it gives me everything I need to keep track of all the different events I have going on, my team's schedules, my daily to-dos, and all of my personal life stuff. Today is light on work.
10:30 a.m. — I take a minute to track yesterday's Amazon purchase, and end up buying another present for my boyfriend's birthday box — a planner. He's been saying for months how he wants one because he can never remember anything and has to rely on his human planner (me). His birthday is still a few weeks away, but it's the first one we're celebrating together, so I'm excited! $9
4:30 p.m. — I end up being busier than I thought I was going to be, mostly between taking care of the last minute details of an event in Atlantic City this weekend and a team meeting. Now I'm the only one on my team still here. I list out everything I need to get done tomorrow in my planner, and then head out for the day.
5:45 p.m. — I'm home with just enough time to change clothes, pack a makeup bag, and grab a Red Bull. I also take hummus and pretzels to snack on, and another Fiji. I hang around home longer than I should so I can catch my boyfriend coming home and kiss him before I have to go. Then I hop on the parkway and listen to E Street Radio to pump myself up on the way there. BRUUUUCE. (I realize this is probably the most Jersey thing ever.)
11 p.m. — Our run through of the show was really strong tonight, and now that I'm secure with all my scene and costume changes, I'm starting to find even more fun little moments in all my scenes. We get our notes from the director and I head home and shower immediately. My boyfriend once again has dinner waiting for me, and I'm once again reminded that I'm the luckiest. I eat his homemade quesadillas and we watch Mad Men.
12 a.m. — Lights out for me.
Daily Total: $9
Day Six
6:15 a.m. — I was feeling super anxious last night and didn't sleep well, so I'm up over an hour before my alarm. I decide I might as well be productive and make breakfast, so I whip up a bacon, egg, and cheese on a bagel for my boyfriend, and make myself oatmeal and a coffee. The anxiety has me feeling nauseous, but I sit down with my breakfast and watch Bob's Burgers.
9 a.m. — I get to work and almost immediately get a call from one of my staff working the Atlantic City event. There's already a problem with the hotel, even though I confirmed a thousand times yesterday. I hate sending them to overnight events without me, but this weekend I don't have a choice. This hotel has been giving me problems all week, and I make a mental note to never use them again. Once everything is sorted out, I make a coffee and start working.
1 p.m. — One of our new hires is here for her first day of training. I've been anxious and nauseous all day, but do my best to fake it and make her feel welcome. I help her with the administrative side of her onboarding and training. 95% of my team is guys, so it's nice to have her on board. Girl power.
4:30 p.m. — It's my last day in the office for the week, and the day is dragging. I list out in my planner everything I need to do from home tomorrow, and eat Skinny Pop mini cakes so I don't go to rehearsal on an empty stomach.
7 p.m. — I finally get to the theater after leaving work, stopping home and changing clothes, and sitting in 40 minutes of traffic on the parkway. I'm late and cranky and stressed, which is not doing my anxiety any favors, but I pull myself together and put on my makeup and costume. As we get ready, I give a few of the teenagers in the cast advice about boys and, weirdly, how to build credit. I feel very old, but also honored that they look up to me.
8 p.m. — Director calls places and we begin our final dress rehearsal. Tonight we have kids from a theater camp watching the show, and they are the best audience I have literally ever performed for. So high energy and screaming at every little thing we do. I make a few silly mistakes with the choreography, probably because of how I've been feeling all day, and make a mental note to practice everything tomorrow during the day.
10 p.m. — The show ends, and afterwards we have a mini talkback with the camp kids. They're doing the junior version of our show, so we get to meet our mini counterparts, which is adorable. They ask a lot of good questions about our show and acting in general.
11 p.m. — I make it home and it's official — I have survived tech week! I find my boyfriend snoozing on the couch and send him to bed. I take my time taking off my makeup and washing my face before cuddling up to my sleeping boyfriend in bed. Lights out because tomorrow is opening night!
Daily Total: $0
Day Seven
8:30 a.m. — I'm working from home today so I get to wake up later, which feels so awesome. After I kiss my boyfriend goodbye and he leaves, I get comfy in bed and turn on Bob's Burgers before clocking in to work and checking my email.
10 a.m. — I'm all caught up on emails, so I head into the kitchen and make myself a coffee. I'm craving avocado toast like nobody's business, but we have no more avocados, so I settle for whole wheat toast with peanut butter and a little cinnamon sugar. Then it's back to work. I put together a list of events going on around the state in October, which sounds easy but is very tedious. I let a Carol's Daughter almond milk damage repair mask sit on my hair while I work.
11 a.m. — I take a break to shower. My hair feels super smooth already, and I'm stoked. I text with one of my friends from the show about gifts for our creative team, and then move to the kitchen to make rice and beans at my boyfriend's request. I put Bob's Burgers on in the living room TV while I cook. Linda Belcher is everything I strive to be.
1 p.m. — My boyfriend comes home for lunch and is very pleased with how the food turned out. We hang out for a little bit while he eats and I set up our new Brita pitcher. Once he heads back to work, it's time to straighten my hair and begin to get myself ready for opening night. On actual performance days, I don't like to do my makeup at the theater because everything is so hectic. I answer more emails.
2:45 p.m. — My hair is straightened and super smooth. Obsessed with this hair mask. My avocado craving has reached critical level, so I head out to hit Target. I am proud to say I don't stray from the grocery section. I pick up avocados, nectarines, cake mix, and frosting. On my way out, I run into one of my castmates! $5.85
3:30 p.m. — Back at home, I make avocado toast and get ready to bake. One of the girls in the cast is turning 17 today, and I'm making her a cake. In between baking, I continue working on my event list and answer more emails (they never stop). I also check in with my team in Atlantic City to make sure the event is going smoothly.
4:30 p.m. — The cake is done, and I put on my show makeup while it cools. I manage to draw on bomb ass even winged eyeliner on my first try! My boyfriend comes home from work and we chat about our days while I frost the cake. Then I pack up my bag and head to the theater.
8 p.m. — Curtain up on our first performance!
10:30 p.m. — We take our bows and everyone is feeling that first performance high. Almost everything went off without a hitch, and I had a blast performing the show. There is truly nothing that fulfills me as much as performing in musical theater. It made an even better opening night having my family, boyfriend, and his best friend in the audience, too. The cast mingles with the audience in the lobby afterwards, and my mom gives me flowers. She's done this for every single one of my opening nights since high school.
11 p.m. — The entire cast heads to Applebee's for half apps, which is kind of a tradition. I order a Pepsi, cheese quesadilla, and fries. My boyfriend hates Applebee's with a burning passion, so it's just me and my castmates. We talk about the performance, gossip, and laugh at a few of the night's mishaps. Theater people really are the best people. $13
12:30 a.m. — I get home from dinner completely exhausted. My boyfriend and his friend give me their opinions on the show, and I give them the behind-the-scenes scoop on the things that went wrong. His friend heads home, and we decide it's bedtime. I need my sleep — I have a full weekend of performances ahead of me!
Daily Total: $18.85
