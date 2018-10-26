12 p.m. — My wife spends most of the day studying. She's back in school to follow her dream of physical therapy. She's able to form such great bonds with anyone she meets, so she's going to be SO amazing at it. I am eager to get to see her graduate and get started! She put me through nursing school, so now it's my turn. We'd anticipated she'd still be working a few times a month, but the program is strenuous enough that we decided she should just focus on school right now. This has meant tightening down on spending even more. Our son isn't working right now either because he needs to focus on college applications and a busy marching band season. He is very involved in band, and even though it's expensive, it's worth every penny! We wouldn't make him pay his own expenses, obviously, but he's got an intense Chick-fil-A habit he can no longer finance. So it's three people, two dogs, one income.