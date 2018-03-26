3 p.m. — I spend the rest of the morning on the beach, and it's a perfect day. After a few miserable days, I am in my element now, spending hours swimming in the tidal pools. My family is coming over for dinner tonight, so eventually, I drag myself up and go to the grocery store on my way home (parking costs $1). I shop for the week's groceries as well as ingredients I need for the dinner party, so my bill comes in quite a lot higher than normal. Even though I'm saving a lot of money by not ordering lunch during the week, my weekly grocery bill has definitely gone up lately. I buy chicken, lettuce, cucumber, baby tomatoes, sesame seeds, cheese, butter, hummus, Diet Coke, fish cakes, grapes, and plums for the week. For the dinner I'm cooking, I buy meatballs, pasta, fresh basil, my favorite pasta sauce, and zucchini noodles for my mother, who doesn't eat pasta ($70.47). My aunt is bringing dessert, and I plan to make a salad using what I have in the fridge. $71.47