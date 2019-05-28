10 a.m. — At Diesel in Davis Square to meet a friend who's on his second startup and is a great sounding board. I get an Iron Maiden tea, which is disappointing – the description implies a smoky tea, but I get something that looks and tastes like pond water. I remind myself that I'm here for the conversation, not the tea. We talk about my recent pitch and how it'll be nice to have temporary office space through the accelerator. He asks me when I'm going to “burn the ship” – meaning, when I'm going to quit my consulting work and go all in on the startup. It scares me, because I'm not ready to go for investor money yet – my co-founder and I want to keep as much oversight of our company as we can. We also start talking sales strategy, and my brain starts filling with a bazillion half-formed questions that distract me from being present in the conversation. Still, it's great to see him and we part ways with follow-up introductions to make for each other. $5.30