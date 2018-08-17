Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $550 (My parents helped me with a large down payment for the apartment as an advancement on my inheritance.)

Student Loan Payment: $0 (Higher education is heavily subsidized by the government, but we have very high taxes on labor in return, though...)

Health Insurance: $172 per year out of pocket, and the rest is automatically deducted from my pretax income.

Retirement Savings: $95 (In the current system, government officials are guaranteed a nice pension when you retire, so this is just a little extra on the side. The downside is that you have to work until they say you can quit in order to get it. We have some of the highest taxation on labor in the world because of this.)

Public Transportation: $0 (My employer covers this.)

Utilities: $220 (This includes cleaning, electricity, maintenance of the common areas in my building, central heating, and water.)

Electricity: $50

Internet, Cable & Phone: $65

Labor Union: $20

Netflix: $13 (My dad and brother also use my account.)

Spotify: $0 (My dad pays for the family account.)

Savings: I allocate ~$500 per month to travel. All extra money (bonuses, tax refunds, birthday money, etc.) gets tossed into savings and investment accounts.