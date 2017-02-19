A Week In Brooklyn On A $55,000 Salary

Day Six 10:30 a.m. — I need coffee and Starbucks is in my hotel. They won't accept my free drink coupon so I have to buy my iced macchiato and croissant. We decide to hit the strip today. Yesterday it rained all day so we weren't able to really enjoy Vegas. $11.57 12 p.m. — We take a limo down the strip because we have to be fancy. He only charges us $45 and we split that six ways. My friend's boyfriend covers the tip. $7.50 2 p.m. — All of the window shopping yesterday has my whole body aching to spend money. I see some Tiffany sunglasses I really like. They are "on sale" for 50% off. I quickly Google the pair and find them for $400. So the sale price isn't really 50% off, more like 40% but I still purchase them because my stepdad had sent me $500 for my trip. Does birthday money count as spending real money? $233.45 5 p.m. — We decide to see a Cirque du Soleil show. Half of us want to see the Michael Jackson show and the other half wants to see the Avatar show. We decide to split up. I buy my ticket and finish shopping with my group while the other group decides to see a time share presentation to get $100. $147.30 6 p.m. — Two refills on drinks from Fat Tuesday for me and my best friend. I treat . $18 7:30 p.m. — Drinks from The Cosmopolitan. I get one. My girl gets two. $16 8:30 p.m. — Cab back to the hotel to see our 9:30 pm show. $10 9:30 p.m. — We see the show. It is amazing! I don't buy any souvenirs but I have a great time singing and dancing along. 11:30 p.m. — Very late dinner at an Italian place in our hotel. I get the spicy prawn dish. The food is delicious. $45



12:30 p.m. — After eating I am super tired, so I go back to my room and crash. I'm actually ashamed of this. I watch TV and play around on Twitter for an hour or so. I FaceTime my boyfriend while he's at work then fall asleep.



Daily Total: $488.82

