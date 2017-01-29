A Week In Brooklyn On A $50,000 Budget

Day Four 10 a.m. — We both took the day off of work since today is my boyfriend's actual birthday. It's nice having a super-long weekend between the day we took off and the day we both got off for MLK Day. We head to our bagel shop once again to get a quick BEC because we are spending the day at the Museum of Natural History. $8.98 11 a.m. — We buy student tickets at the Museum of Natural History and also pay for two extra exhibits, the butterfly zone and the planetarium. They are both worth it, and we have a very full day of fun activities. My boyfriend pays for the museum tickets after I spent way too much on him over the long weekend. 1 p.m. — We get too hungry to wait any longer, and we decide to eat in the museum. It is the worst sandwich I have ever had, and I can only finish half of it. I am so mad at myself for thinking maybe roast beef would be a safe bet. I should have brought food with me like my mom raised me to do. $11.43 5 p.m. — We go to Rolf's, a fun German place fully decorated during Christmas time with lights everywhere. The location is cool, but I cant stop thinking about the place burning down due to all the decorations. We split the bill and only order appetizers. This place is crazy overpriced. $20 7 p.m. — We are seeing Oh Hello tonight, and, once again, I will not be buying anything at the theater, so we stop at a CVS and I get Skittles and a Ring Pop. They are perfect snacks to have during a show and won't be too noisy to eat. $3 8 p.m. — I almost buy myself a silly souvenir at the show because I'm a sucker, but end up spending no more money for the rest of the night. We use our unlimited MetroCards to go to Times Square and back home to Brooklyn. My boyfriend declares he has had the perfect birthday and "I'm the best." Daily Total: $43.41