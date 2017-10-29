A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $95,000 Salary

8 p.m. — A girl starts harassing me in the bathroom, and then again by the front of the bar while I wait for my date. You can tell a lot about a person by how bitter they are when they're drunk. My date gets the gift of seeing me in full-on offensive mode as I try to get the bouncers to help me out. (I feel like all my dates should see me like this so that they know what they're getting into.) To make up for the annoyance, the staff gives us a round of drinks — vodka soda and red wine — on the house.