A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A Joint $192,000 Salary

6:30 p.m. — We don't get to see the whole game but the Indians were winning when we left! We head back downtown for the cocktail charity event, which is raising money for various charity affiliates around the world. We mingle, drink, and listen to live music. There's a silent auction and I force my husband to bid on tickets to Hello, Dolly! with Bette Midler. It's Bette Midler; she's amazing! I can't even think about Beaches without crying. In the end, we're outbid. I wish we had the funds for a bidding war, but we don't. Instead, we donate to the foundation. $100