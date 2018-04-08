8 p.m. — I make miso and veggie dumpling soup for me and my roommate. When she gets home, we eat and watch Imposters on Netflix, which is soooo good. I later get a phone call from my ex in California — we broke up eight months ago, but we're still friendly and chat on the phone once every few months. It makes me miss him (dammit!), especially considering we only broke up because we were moving to different places after college. I've gone on a few dates since we broke up, but all the guys ended up being dicks. I think it's a New York thing. Lately, I've been focusing on myself and have made a point not to look for dates. I've been feeling really great recently without the pressure of finding anyone. Self love FTW! We chat for an hour before I go to bed at 10.