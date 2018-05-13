11:30 a.m. — B. is up and ready to go (although struggling like I am), so we decide to go have brunch at the diner down the street before he goes to work. It's not the *best* food in the world, but it certainly does the trick on days like this. B. works on Saturdays and Sundays, as he is a restaurant manager, and those are the days when they need him the most. We meander down the block and grab a table. I order a Snapple, needing something sugary to quench my hangover thirst, plus fish and eggs. B. gets the same and we spend breakfast catching up about last night and talking about our dream of opening a cute little breakfast restaurant. We split the bill, I kiss B. goodbye, and then I head home. $17