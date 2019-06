8 p.m. — As I'm walking out of our building to walk the dog, I run into B. who is just getting home. He picked up a vacuum on the way back from work from someone on Letgo, which we really needed because our dog sheds so much (I honestly don't know how he still has hair on his body). It was also a great score — it's a barely used $200 vacuum that he got for $30! He paid for it with his own cash. This is actually a bad habit that he has. We split finances evenly by depositing about $1,400/month each in a joint account, and I like to be able to keep track of our expenses by referencing everything through the transaction history on there and categorizing it in an Excel sheet. But he goes and pays for things in cash, which makes that hard. I also want to contribute to these expenses, and we aren't really the type to Venmo each other $15. Anyway, I don't record this because it's not an expense for me.