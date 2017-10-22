A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $65,000 Salary

7 a.m. — I still tend to wake up early on weekends. As long as it's not to the sound of an alarm, I'm okay with it. J. goes out to buy a baguette at the 100-year-old bakery down the block. Good bread is my ultimate weakness. We make two fried eggs each, bacon, and use the bread for dipping. I slather strawberry jam onto another piece of the baguette while J. makes coffee; the smell is intoxicating. I resist, make my usual matcha, and note that my collagen powder is nearing its end. I add that to the list of things I need to buy but don't feel like spending money on yet.