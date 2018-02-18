A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $75,000 Salary

4:30 p.m. — While the cleaner is around, we take the dog out to run errands but nowhere has anything we need, so we stop at Whole Foods. Yes, we have the dog with us. We've never done it before, but everyone was surprisingly cool with it. He is registered as an emotional-support dog, is wearing a coat, and stays in a heel by my husband's side the whole time. We decided to make a ragout in the Instant Pot, watch a movie, and have a cozy day. We buy meat, veggies, and pasta for it, along with other pantry staples and vitamins for the upcoming week ($36). Our friends come over around 7 with a bottle of wine for the sauce, and our dogs play in the middle of the floor while we chat and decide which movie to watch. My father bought my husband a ridiculously big TV with surround sound for our living room. We go with Baby Driver ($5.99), and it is excellent. $41.99