A Week In Brooklyn, New York On A $42,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a studio coordinator who makes $42,000 per year and spends it on Tecates and tequila.
Occupation: Studio Coordinator (Full-Time) and Student (Online, Full-Time)
Industry: Design
Age: 21
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Salary: $42,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,188.34 after taxes
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,000 month rent for my room; I have two roommates.
Loan Payments: $0
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Gas: $10-$30 for my share
Electric: ~$25 for my share
Internet: $22.99 for my share
Phone: ~$180
MealPal: $130.43
Spotify: $4.99
Hulu: $11.99
Netflix: $11.99
Gym Membership: $10.45
iTunes Storage: $2.99
Savings: $200, automatically transferred once a month
MetroCard: $49.93, deducted twice each month before taxes
Credit Card Payment: $200-$400. I pay it off in full monthly and usually only use it for Seamless and Uber.
