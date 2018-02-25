A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $70,000 Base Salary

6 p.m. — Leave the office and head out as a team to a local Irish pub that has become our go-to. We don't typically go out on Mondays but two of my employees are leaving us this week, and tonight is the only night that works for the group to get together one last time. I also invite a few former employees from the last few years, and the night becomes a really fun going away and reunion celebration. The bar gives everyone a free shot with their first drink, and after five beers, I'm feeling quite good. $25.60