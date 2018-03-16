6:45 p.m. — For dinner, my husband makes tomato, cucumber, and feta salads for us, and chicken nuggets, tomato, cucumber, and blueberries for my daughter. We sit down around 6 and my daughter basically has a tantrum all of dinner. First, she wants my food, then she wants to eat sitting on my lap, then she doesn't want to eat. After dinner, I hang out with our daughter while my husband cleans up. (She won't let me go in the kitchen to clean and it isn't worth the battle.) We start bedtime but I have to leave to go to a Mason jar salad party with fellow challengers from the exercise group I'm in! I grab bring along snacks: an opened bag of pita chips and tzatziki from Costco. I feel slightly bad about the open bag of chips, but it's casual and no one cares. I hang out for about two hours and make three Mason jar salads.