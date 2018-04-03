6 p.m. — I'm babysitting tonight — my fun version of a Saturday night! Living in Boston is expensive, I don't make a lot of money at my job, and I'm starting full-time grad school soon, so every penny counts! Plus this baby is an absolute cutie and the parents are great. I put the baby to bed and start a book – A Widow for One Year by John Irving. It was on sale for $7 at my local bookstore. The parents offer to give me $20 to order in food, but that feels a little too generous to me, so I snack on an RXBar I brought from home and peruse their fridge. I settle on veggies dipped in hummus. They get home around midnight and insist on calling me an Uber home. They Venmo me $100 for the night. I usually keep most of my babysitting money in Venmo and use it to pay my roommate for my half of the utility bills each month.