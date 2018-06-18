A Week In Boston, MA, On A $79,000 Salary

3:30 p.m. — Back at the office and am getting a little restless, so I browse Amazon. I saw anti-jet lag face masks advertised last time I flew, and have been meaning to try them out ever since. I buy one for myself and get one for my friend as well. We'll look like fools, but hey, if they work, it's worth it! My phone charger is kind of ripped up, so I buy an extra one while I'm at it ($15). I'm super annoyed because I had an $85 gift card in my account and realize my dad used it. I don't care that he used it, but I wish he had asked — he would freak if I did the same to him. I text him and he offers to pay me back, which I say isn't necessary, but I'm still annoyed. $43.24