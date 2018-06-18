A Week In Boston, MA, On A $79,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a marketing data analyst working in insurance who makes $79,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on falafel.
Occupation: Marketing Data Analyst
Industry: Insurance
Age: 24
Location: Boston, MA
Salary: $79,000
Paycheck (Biweekly): $1,944
Airbnb Income (Monthly): ~$2,500
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $2,000 (My roommate moved out unexpectedly, so I now list my place on Airbnb.)
Student Loan Payment: $0 (I was lucky enough to get scholarships throughout college.)
Health Insurance: $65 (taken out of my paycheck)
Gym: $175
401(k): $243 (taken out of my paycheck)
Savings: I just put whatever I have left at the end of the month into my various savings accounts. I currently have $54,000 saved, and I'm planning on buying a home within the next year.
Charity Donation: I donate 10% of my income to a couple charities (climate change and food security-related)
Annual Expenses
Roth IRA: $3,200 (at the end of the year)
Day One
11 a.m. — I'm staying at my friend's house for the weekend in NYC. We went out last night, but she's one of those people who wakes up every day at 8 a.m., ready to conquer the world. I get out of bed at 10:30, feeling a little hungover. My friend picked up bagels and we have breakfast in bed and chat for a couple hours before she has to leave for a wedding. I Venmo her a few bucks for my bagel. $2
4 p.m. — I finally pull myself out of my friend's bed and walk to meet another friend since it's so nice out. I have my headphones in when I get stopped by a woman on the street. At first, I think she's asking for directions, but when I take out my headphones, I realize she's asking for money. I don't have any cash and try to keep going, but then she asks if I can get her food. I can't say no to anyone asking for food, so we walk to a buffet-style restaurant. I buy her a meal, and we chat for awhile. My heart really goes out to her — her daughter is in the hospital long-term, her husband left her, and she lost her job and her house all in the last year. $17
6 p.m. — I arrive at my friend's house before she gets home, so I go to Starbucks to get a hot chocolate and people-watch while I wait. My friend texts me to come over; she's already eaten, so I swing by Dig Inn to grab dinner for myself. $15
8 p.m. — We Uber from her house to her friend's birthday pregame. I've met him a couple times and really like him, so I'm glad to go. One of the guys made Jell-O shots (I Venmo him a few bucks for them) and we play a drinking game before heading down to a bar in the East Village. I Venmo my friend a few dollars for the taxi and then buy a drink at the bar when we get there ($9). I loved the pregame, but I'm not super into the bar, and I'm not unhappy when my friend says she's ready to leave. We chat and walk around for about an hour before hopping on the subway. Since I'm staying at my other friend's house, we part ways once she reaches her stop. $14
Daily Total: $48
Day Two
12 p.m. — I pack up my bags, add $10 to my subway card, and hop on the subway to see my friend from last night. I'm going on vacation in a few weeks, and my main reason for coming to NYC this weekend was to drop off my Visa documents. My friend is the best and offered to pick them up next week and mail them to me, so I drop off the receipt with her so she can pick them up. $10
12:30 p.m. — I get back on the subway and go downtown to meet up with a friend at a vegan café. I looked at the menu online yesterday and it seemed okay, but I'm super annoyed when I get there and find that the crepes (which make up half the menu) are cashew-based. (I have a nut allergy.) I order a salad and really underscore my nut allergy to the waiter to make sure there's no cross-contamination. He's being rude and dismissive, so I make a stink and end up speaking directly with the manager and chef. The food turns out just fine, but in retrospect I probably should have just left. $15
2:30 p.m. — My friend and I wander next door to get our nails done. We spend WAY too long picking out colors, and I end up having to rush to Port Authority for my bus. It's running a little late, thankfully, or else I would have missed it. I paid for my bus ticket in advance ($20). $15
9:15 p.m. — Get to Boston after what feels like an eternity on the bus. I usually take the train, but this was a last-minute trip and Amtrak prices were crazy expensive. I power walk to Whole Foods when I get off the bus and grab myself dinner from the hot bar, plus four avocados and four yogurts. $13.47
Daily Total: $53.47
Day Three
8:15 a.m. — I wake up and scramble to get to work. I'm naturally a late riser, and morning wake-ups for work are tough. My team has 9 a.m. meetings three days a week, and I'm half convinced my boss set them up just to get me into work on time. I power through the morning, and then my coworker and I go to a café for breakfast. Over the weekend, her boyfriend of two years told her he "wanted to take a break and find himself," so we spend the better part of a hour shitting on men. $8.03
2:30 p.m. — I buy a bag of chips for an afternoon snack. $1.45
4:30 p.m. — After my afternoon meeting, I lock myself in a conference room and have a phone interview. It's for a job based in NYC, and I had a in-person interview a few weeks ago; this is just a quick follow-up with the VP. After my call, I work for another hour before going to the gym and then grabbing dinner at a falafel place on the way home. $8.83
Daily Total: $18.31
Day Four
6 a.m. — I have a ton to do at work, so I wake up super early today. I'm presenting two projects to the VP later this week, and I really want my presentation to shine. I definitely did not get enough sleep last night and feel semi-sick all day as a result. I power through and eat lunch (which I bought at the cafeteria) at my desk. $7.09
5 p.m. — A bunch of work friends and I go to a rooftop bar after work. I'm feeling a little bit better than I did earlier and really enjoy the evening. I order fries (the dinner of champs), and have my friend sneak me three drinks, since I forgot my ID. (I Venmo her back.) My friend lives around the block from me, and we walk home together around 9 p.m. I start tipsy-texting when I get home, which is never a good idea. I text my ex, with whom I broke up about a month ago, asking when I can come around to grab my stuff. I know it's dumb, but we did a Paint Nite together, and my painting is still at his house and I really want it back. No response. Not surprising. I also text a guy I volunteered with, who asked me to grab a drink not long ago. I'm pretty bummed/confused when he doesn't respond either, given that he initiated. $34
Daily Total: $41.09
Day Five
8:15 a.m. — I wake up and feel like absolute shit. I regret not bringing my laptop home last night so I could work from home. I force myself to go to work and then hide behind my desk all day. I get lunch from the caf. $4.40
4:30 p.m. — I go home and hurriedly clean up for my next Airbnb guest. (I rent out my place as an entire home, and just use the back entrance for myself, since leads into my room.) Then I pass out for the night.
Daily Total: $4.40
Day Six
8:15 a.m. — Wake up feeling a lot better and get to work. I feel well enough to have lunch with my friends today. Then I have my presentation, which (I think) goes really well! $5.99
5 p.m. — Go out with friends for drinks. Since I'm still not feeling 100%, I just get water. I leave pretty quickly to meet my parents for dinner. We have a standing dinner date every week, but things keep coming up and I keep cancelling, and my parents have been getting very upset about it. I warn them of my sickness but don't cancel, even though I kind of want to. I buy a train ticket (I forgot my CharlieCard) and head out to meet them for sushi and ice cream, which is amazing. They treat. $2.75
9 p.m. — My friend and I talk on the phone and spend two hours booking hotels for an upcoming trip we're taking. We book about half of them before calling it a night, but we're super excited! $299.50
Daily Total: $308.24
Day Seven
8:30 a.m. — Wake up a little late, but not many people go into the office on Fridays, so I'm not too concerned. I get into the office around 9:15 and grab breakfast with a coworker. For some reason, the caf goes all out for breakfast on Fridays, even though there's barely anyone in the office. $2.85
1:30 p.m. — I run out and get my eyebrows done, something I've been meaning to do for weeks. The lady asks me if I want to get my lip waxed, too, and I'm more than a little annoyed/insulted. $13
2 p.m. — I LOVE Sweetgreen, and I run there after getting my eyebrows done. I'm always amazed at how their salads taste SO much better than anything I ever try to make! $8.56
3:30 p.m. — Back at the office and am getting a little restless, so I browse Amazon. I saw anti-jet lag face masks advertised last time I flew, and have been meaning to try them out ever since. I buy one for myself and get one for my friend as well. We'll look like fools, but hey, if they work, it's worth it! My phone charger is kind of ripped up, so I buy an extra one while I'm at it ($15). I'm super annoyed because I had an $85 gift card in my account and realize my dad used it. I don't care that he used it, but I wish he had asked — he would freak if I did the same to him. I text him and he offers to pay me back, which I say isn't necessary, but I'm still annoyed. $43.24
6:30 p.m. — I meet up with my sorority little for dinner! I don't feel 100% yet, so I don't want to go out after, but I'm still glad to see her for a bit. We have amazing Mexican food and catch up for a couple hours before the restaurant staff makes it clear that we have overstayed our welcome. We walk together for a bit before splitting up and heading to our respective homes. $25
Daily Total: $92.65
