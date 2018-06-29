A Week In Boston, MA, On A $135,000 Salary

5:30 p.m. — Head home on my bike. It's turned into a beautiful day! I stop at CVS on the way home. I get my prescription refill, along with a pill slicer that the pharmacist convinces me I need, and a bottle of contact lens solution. When I get home, I get the dog and we go for a nice long walk around the neighborhood. We get home, play with the cat outside for a while, and I feed them. We do our usual nightly routine of watching Jeopardy! and playing with toys. When the pets get tired, I pull out my laptop to do work. I don't often work outside of regular hours, but I want to get more done tonight. I put on ER in the background, which I've been slowly making my way through. I'm on season 14 out of 15 and finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel — although let's be honest, the show got pretty boring after George Clooney left. I go to bed around 11. $24.75