A Week In Boise, ID, On A $65,000 Salary

5:30 p.m. — After an afternoon glass of wine on the back porch with my friend while we watch our dogs play, M. and I go around the block for dinner with a couple we met at church. We're both not particularly religious, but I grew up going to church and have known it to be one of the best ways to connect with people in the community. So far, so good! We eat tortellini soup, asparagus, and bread while chatting about our lives, swooning over their new baby girl, and finishing things off with homemade rhubarb pie. After a few rounds of the board game "Codenames," we leave them to put their baby to bed and meet up with our friend and her dog to go to one of the many Boise bars that allow dogs. We talk about our dreams of investing in tiny homes and a mutual friend's upcoming baby shower. We get Stone IPAs, which I put on my tab because I'm feeling extra generous. Home and in bed by 10:30. $31.55