A Week In Bergen County, NJ, On A $60,000 Salary

10:45 a.m. — I wake up way past my alarm (whoops) and spend time going through my phone. I have a kickboxing class scheduled for 12:30 with a friend and I'm glad I didn't sleep through it. It's Friday but my friend and I have been off from work all week because our firms (big accounting firms) are closed between Christmas and New Year's. Small blessings, but also kind of a bummer for me since I'm a contract employee, meaning this time off is unpaid. My contract started a few weeks ago and it's so far, so good. I drink a hot coffee with collagen, eat a banana, and then my friend picks me up and we go to the class, which we paid for previously on Groupon. It's our first time so we get free gloves and they really take the time to explain things to us. The class is great and I'm feeling powerful, but before we can escape they try to get us to sign up for a membership. We want more time to think about it and they tell us we can decide after our second class.