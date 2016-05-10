12 p.m. — For lunch, I brought leftover steak sliced up in a salad. I buy an apple juice from the vending machine. $2



4 p.m. — I pick up diapers and St. Ives apricot scrub (my forever ride-or-die holy grail since sixth grade) at Rite Aid. I use my Plenti points, which give me a discount plus $2 off. Since the St. Ives was on sale (buy one, get one half-off), I stock up and buy two. I know in a couple months I'll be glad I did. $19



7 p.m. — For dinner, I cook some ground beef and baby arugula with the store-brand pasta sauce I bought. I cut it with water to make a jar last for two dinners. I top it all with various seasonings and throw in some pasta water from the pasta I'm boiling to thicken it up.



11 p.m. — I eat half a peanut butter and jelly sandwich while making my to-do list for the week.



Daily Total: $26



Day Five 7 a.m. — I eat a toast, scrambled egg, and Tapatío sandwich, and iced tea I made at home.



10 a.m. — I eat my lunch (leftover pasta from last night, plus a salad) during my prep period because I'm starving. I know I'll be paying for that when actual lunchtime comes around.



12 p.m. — Yep, paying for it. I buy a bag of pretzels, a bag of Sun Chips, and an apple juice from the vending machines. $6



2 p.m. — The baseball team at the school is selling candy. I have two players in my last class. I buy a bar from each of them. $6



4 p.m. — My white-board markers constantly disappear, so I have to go to Target and buy some more. I technically don't have to buy my own teacher supplies, but I work in a low-funded school district that often doesn't have the best things readily available. I re-up on white-board markers and pens, plus some extra "incentive" things, like pencils and sticker sheets, to keep the kids motivated. I also buy a ball (for the baby, not for my students). $38



5 p.m. — I go to my favorite farm stand and pick up 2 avocados, an apple, 6 limes, and 6 flavored honey sticks. I try to buy produce at farm stands as much as I can because they're so close and way cheaper, plus support local farms. $9 + $1 donation to the farm. Total $10



7 p.m. — I go to the weekly all-you-can-eat salad-and-pizza buffet with friends. A friend pays for me, but I pay for my three glasses of wine and $5 worth of arcade games (I won a prize for my baby out of the claw machine, so totally worth it.) $20



Daily Total: $80