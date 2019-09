Day One

Day Two

Day Three

Day Four

4 a.m. — I've been picking up extra floral work because I didn't have work this week due to spring break, which for normal teachers on salary isn't as big of a deal, but I'm a long-term sub paid a daily rate. I go to the flower market to pick up material for some flower crowns I'm making for a birthday party, to make up for my losses. I have specific vendors I go to, with whom I've developed relationships, so I get some freebie bundles of greens to go with flowers I buy.10 a.m. — Thanks to the day off, I can get my grocery shopping done early. I always shop on Fridays because Safeway has more deals on Fridays. I try to buy essentials that can last through the month as well as dinners for the week. Most of what I buy is on sale or store-brand to save money.I end up buying: bagels, 1 gallon of milk, 1 carton of eggs, a small container of cream cheese, string cheese, cran-mango juice and cran-apple juice (two for $4), 2 cans of frozen lemonade, 1 rotisserie chicken (on sale for $5), 1 bag of potatoes, 3 zucchinis, 4 large carrots (cheaper to cut up than buying baby carrots!), a large pre-washed container of baby arugula, 3 apples, a bundle of bananas, 1 package bacon, 1 tube chorizo, a value pack of chicken breasts (these usually last about a month), a value pack of ground beef (this lasts about 2 weeks), the cheapest (and subsequently the smallest) package of flank steak, corn tortillas, pasta, Safeway brand pasta sauce (garlic and herb is the best-tasting one), a liter of Tapatío (I go through so much, it's cheaper to buy the biggest bottle, which usually lasts about a month), Cheerios, 1 family-size box of Cheez-Its, and "Tuxedos" (off-brand Oreos). Total:12 p.m. — I split a bagel with my 1-year-old. We also share some cut-up carrots and Cheez-Its with peanut butter. I drink tap water; he has milk.4 p.m. — I rip a hole in the thigh of my last pair of leggings. A great reason to go to the mall, where I can get a soft pretzel I've been craving. At the mall I buy: 2 pairs of leggings, 1 pack of socks, 5 pairs of underwear, a small lemonade, a soft pretzel, and a pack of gum (food was $10, including tip). Total:7 p.m. — For dinner I have chorizo, scrambled eggs, and potatoes with avocado slices. I make a big pan full that lasts the two of us a good three days of leftovers.10 p.m. — I watch Wild on HBO and eat popcorn. I always have a couple bags of kernels that I can air-pop at home, which is much cheaper than microwave and lasts way longer! I also drink some merlot that I have had in my kitchen for awhile.7 a.m. — For breakfast I have leftover dinner with a piece of toast and water. Breakfast for dinner is great because leftovers become literal breakfast.1 p.m. — I've been making flower crowns all morning, so I'm craving a burger. I go to my local greasy spoon and pick up a burger, fries, and iced tea to recharge.5 p.m. — I can't tell if I'm breaking out more this week because of stress, hormones, or the fact that I started taking Biotin (an $8 bottle bought the week before this), but I flee to Rite Aid and grab my favorite spot treatment (Neutrogena Rapid Gel), a macadamia-oil hair mask, and a pack of hair ties.7 p.m. — For dinner, I make lime chicken tacos. I make tacos a lot because they're versatile and cheap.9 p.m. — I buy a book I needed for school (I work in schools full-time and then also go to school part-time) that I forgot to buy earlier this month.6 a.m. — We finish off our chorizo-egg-potato leftovers in mini breakfast burritos.8 a.m. — I pack my car with flower crowns and extra flowers to head towards the party I'm delivering them to. I have to stop to get gas. I get enough to last through the first few days of work after the weekend ends, too. I hate stopping for gas before work in weekday traffic.10 a.m. — I teach my client how to fix any flower crowns that could break. She gives me a piece of cake, which I pretend to not really want but then scarf down in my car (oops). She also pays me $375 for the flower crowns and delivery.12 p.m. — Making up for that cake by eating a salad made with ingredients at home.3 p.m. — I stop at the liquor store and buy a can of Coke after "Mommy and Me Storytime" at the library. Cold cokes are my favorite migraine cure.5 p.m. — I eat a granola bar and some cashews at home.7 p.m. — For dinner, I make some Cuban mojo steak, a recipe from a new cookbook I got. I had to run to the store to pick up oranges, limes, lemons, and black beans.10 p.m. — I impulsively rent Celine Dion's concert movie on-demand and eat off-brand Oreos while I watch it.6 a.m. — Spring break is over, which means I'm back to a more steady income via my long-term sub gig. I go to my favorite deli and pick up their morning special: a bagel with butter and a small hot chocolate.10 a.m. — It's my prep period. Unfortunately, now that I don't work in tech* I also don't get my snacks for free. I buy a bag of pretzels from the vending machine.