7 p.m. — I shower and get ready in record time, and we head to the wedding in a nearby town. In Puglia (and I don't know if this is the case in other parts of Italy), instead of asking for gifts, it is custom to give the bride and groom cash to cover the costs of the event, which is always massively elaborate. I understand it, but with three weddings in July alone, it's taking its toll! Still, the reception is incredible. I go hard on the sparkling wine whilst we're eating the huge spread of antipasti, which includes fried mussels, burrata, and every cured meat under the sun. I have to stop drinking for the rest of the meal (two different pasta courses and then some fish) so I don't embarrass myself. The dessert buffet opens, but we leave around 1 a.m., because we're going on holiday tomorrow! $115