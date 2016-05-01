General Info

Age: 29

Job: Private banker

Salary: $130,000

Paycheck (every two weeks): ~$2800

Living situation: Upper East Side, no elevator, no doorman

Status: Single



Monthly Expenses:

Rent: $2,050

Gas and electricity: $55

Mobile: $95

Internet and cable: $100

Netflix: $9.99

HBO Now: $14.99

Gym membership: $85



Day 1

11:30 a.m. — I wake up super-late! Meet up with a friend downtown, but since I'm running super-late I have to hail a cab. After Uber/Lyft both surged, and Gett fails me yet again, I'm actually lucky enough to get a yellow cab. $19



2 p.m. — Get brunch at Catch in Meatpacking. I adore the lobster mac 'n' cheese there, but it’s only on their dinner menu, boo! My friend is doing a dry month, so I decide to show solidarity by sticking to water too. We end up saving both money and headaches. $28.54



4 p.m. — Walk around West Village because it's sunny, but it's so cold, so we decide to stop in a dessert shop. It's a cute little Asian place with some traditional sweet soups and various toppings. $10



10 p.m. — Meet up with two single girlfriends at Employees Only. The bar is popping, and the drinks are fantastic. We have a little incident with the bartender where we think he's being rude to us, but apparently it’s only because we were rude to him first? Anyway, we make up and become besties — keep the cocktails flowing, and a couple of free shots from the (now generous and smiley) bartender. $80 (drinks + cab)