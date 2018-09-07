4:45 a.m. — While waiting to board, my friend notices an older man taking photos of her and our other friend as they're sitting at the gate. He then shows the photos to two of his other friends, and my friend is fuming. He leaves but soon returns, and she proceeds to tell him off in Hindi. He immediately dismisses my friend, telling her not to make a scene, which only makes her angrier, and by the time security comes over to investigate, they are both shouting at each other. CCTV footage shows P. is right, but the men refuse to apologize and we board the plane without confirmation that the photos have been deleted. India is one of the lowest-ranked countries for gender equality in the world, but we've been lucky to have not experienced much of that until now. It's an upsetting reminder that even in the metro parts of India, women still face serious discrimination.