11 p.m. — Slightly drunk but weirdly very motivated to do some adulting, so I research refinancing my student loan. Get a quote from SoFi and figure out I can reduce my interest rate by about a half percent, which will allow me to up my monthly payments by just $50 but pay it all off in five years. I'm making the last payment on my car this month and have been wondering how hard I should go on my student loan versus investing the money. If I stayed with my current loan holder, I'd have to pay $470/month to pay it off in five years, so refinancing will allow me to put just a bit more towards the loan, still save a bulk of my old car payment, and meet my goal of paying it off by the time I'm 30. I'll check other rates when I get home.