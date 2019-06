Monthly Expenses

Rent: $825 (My part of the rent — which includes gas, trash, internet and cable — on a 1 bedroom/1 bath plus a small study I live in with my boyfriend. He plays slightly more because he pays for the garage we also rent where he parks his car and hangs his hockey gear.)

Loans: $0 (My parents paid for my college — I'm extremely lucky.)

Credit Card Payment: $200

Car: $0 (paid off)

Electricity: $50

Netflix: $0 (Boyfriend pays for this)

Hulu: $0 (Don't make fun but we use my boyfriend's ex-girlfriend's mom's account. How she doesn't know we are using it blows my mind, but we keep hanging on... It's been 5.5 years!)

Phone: $75 (my personal business pays this)

Health Insurance: $0 for another 11 days, after that I'll be finding a plan under the Affordable Healthcare Act

Dog Food: $80 (I make my own dog food following the Prey Model raw diet)

Amazon: $11 a month

Savings: Nothing for the moment. I've been using a lot of my savings to live while I've been part-time and I only have about $1,500 left in savings. I'm happy to have a new salary soon.