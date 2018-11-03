8 a.m. — I wake up to cotton fluff all over the living room floor. The pup tore up his bed for the third time. I'm having a hard time understanding how to manage his anxiety and destructive behavior, which has increased only over the last few months. He has a vet appointment next week, so I'll address it then. I chat with my sweet neighbor for a bit, and we agree that I'll go over for tea on her porch this weekend. Then I ride a dockless bike to the office ($0.50). My boyfriend and I plan to have lunch together at Whole Foods since he already has a meeting in the area later. $0.50