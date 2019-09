Day One

7 a.m. — Sneak a kombucha out of my gentleman friend’s fridge and head to work, where I have my usual toast, almond butter, and coffee breakfast combo. My job provides free and surprisingly delicious coffee. I have a food hangover from a weekend filled with a potluck, tacos, and a dinner party, so I’m looking to try and keep it healthy today.8 a.m. — I’m an obsessive budgeter, and the first thing I do when I open up my laptop is log my weekend spending into a Google Doc. I had some gifts to buy for friends’ weddings and I’m looking at coasting on around $60 'til payday, unless I dip into my savings (which I hate doing).11 a.m. — Remember that I need a new palette for a painting class I’m taking. Begrudgingly place an Amazon Prime order so I can have it by Wednesday. (My roommate and I have a cushy deal: in exchange for giving him a ride to work every day, I have full access to his Amazon Prime/HBO Go/Netflix accounts.)12 p.m. — Lunch at my desk: a leftover sausage, potato, and egg taco. (The gentleman friend paid over the weekend.) I top it off with a couple Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s . The whole “keep it healthy” thing is going great. (At least I’m not spending any money?)4 p.m. — A girl can’t live on tacos alone and my pantry is looking pretty sparse. I run to the grocery store after work and pick up some items: canned fizzy water, sunflower sprouts, sliced turkey, hummus, frozen veggies, beets, rice, sweet potatoes, sprouted grain bread, and maple almond butter. The last one was pricey, but it's a worthwhile treat. Total:5 p.m. — I bought two pounds of salmon on sale ($5.95/pound) last week; it’s been sitting in my freezer, waiting for me to return to the world of proper nutrition. I go home and cook some and also roast the beets and sweet potatoes.