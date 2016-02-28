Day Four

7 a.m. — PAYDAY, HELL YEAH! Still feeling sickly, but this helps. Have my toast and coffee. Divvy up my paycheck into its usual portions: 50% for bills, 20% for savings, and 30% for discretionary spending. I immediately pay my monthly bills [Ed note: listed above], plus $21.28 for medical expenses. Phew. At least I’m not paying off my credit card anymore. $21.28



11 a.m. — I have friends coming to town for a bachelorette party this weekend and it would be really awesome to not be a sniffling mess while they’re here. Buy a fancy, nutrient-packed smoothie that I can only hope revives me. $6.44



1:30 p.m. — Head home to work from my couch. Frozen rice and veggies for lunch.



4 p.m. — Feeling better. The first of my visiting friends arrives and we walk to a coffee shop to work. With beer. I pick up her drink. $8.99



5 p.m. — Still working. I’m usually sleepy by 9, so I order a coffee in the hopes of staying awake for the arrival of my other pals later tonight. $2.85



6:30 p.m. — Dinner at my favorite food trailer, which serves delicious heaps of pasta. I typically try to eat out only once or twice a week, but I have a feeling this bachelorette weekend is going to feature a lot of food stops. I’m okay with that. $8.05



7 p.m. — And what’s an Italian dinner without a glass of wine? $6



9 p.m. — Despite my coffee prep, the wine knocks me out early and I miss out on my friends’ arrival. In my heart, I’m actually 85 years old.



Total: $53.61



