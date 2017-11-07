7:15 p.m. — I make a chicken and pasta dish from Blue Apron. I'm the chef of the household and usually cook for me and my brother (and whoever else is around), but my brother has to stay late at school for a student government meeting, so tonight it's just me. When fiancé is here, he pays for all groceries for our household, including the Blue Apron meals. He is essentially living with my brother and me part-time this year, since he has to go back and forth between Atlanta and New Orleans for his fourth-year med school rotations. Given his lack of income, the fact that he shares a room with me, and his part-time status, my brother and I agreed that we didn't need him to pitch in for rent or utilities, and that buying groceries would be an acceptable contribution. Even though he isn't in Atlanta this month, he still bought us Blue Apron meals that we could cook while he's away.