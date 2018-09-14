11 a.m. — Today D. and I are going to sketch out plans for our chuppah (our wedding is in three weeks!), and I'm going to finally finish drawing our ketubah. But first, I talk to D. about planning a little pre-wedding getaway. In the next few weeks, we have the High Holidays followed immediately by the wedding, with no honeymoon until next summer, so it's going to be extremely hectic. So I'm thinking we can see if our friend's cabin up by the lake is free next weekend for some R&R. She lets friends rent it at half the rate she charges for Airbnb, and it would be nice to spend a few days not even thinking about the wedding. We take a look at our savings and 401(k) and decide a little splurge is definitely in the budget. The cabin is available, so I Venmo my friend $300 for two nights. $300