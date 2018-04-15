8:30 a.m. — I wake up at 7:15 a.m. after snoozing my alarm twice. I debate whether I really need to shower, because it's so cold outside. I grew up in Bangladesh and struggle with New York weather. I'm marrying a New Yorker, though, so I have to get used to it! I decide to be an adult and shower and get dressed. I have learned that if I look good, I feel energetic. I walk quickly to the train ($2.75). Once I make my transfers and get on the G, I sit down and do my makeup (yes, I am one of those people). I put on the same makeup every day, and it takes me four minutes to do it. I get off the subway and pick up coffee ($2) from the corner diner. (It's this mom and pop diner run by an old Greek curmudgeon who yells at everyone and only accepts cash. I go there every weekday morning for my coffee). $4.75