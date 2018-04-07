A Week In Arlington, VA, On A $66,000 Salary

7:40 a.m. — I'm all ready for the day and have about 40 minutes before I need to get to work. Most mornings I am running around like a chicken with my head cut off to get to work on time, so this is a refreshing change of pace. Once I'm ready, I read more of Lover and drink my coffee out of a mug instead of a travel container. I appreciate drinking coffee leisurely so much more now that I'm working full-time! I toss Animal Farm into my bag to read on the metro tonight – I like to read two books at once, weirdly. At 8:10, my roommate and I walk to the metro together, where we see my boyfriend and another friend of ours from work. We have a great catch up on the ride, debriefing about my roommate's new guy. I'm going to the office today instead of the client site, which rarely happens, but I love when it does. Our office has natural light, usually free food lying around, and free coffee.