5 p.m. — Out of work. My daughter is having dinner with her dad tonight, so I head straight home. I heat up leftovers from last night's dinner and watch a few episode of Shameless. Someone from Freecycle stops by to pick up the records my aunt bequeathed me when she moved recently. My mom and I both picked out what we wanted and there were still three crates leftover! I'm happy someone is picking them up from my front door so I don't have to break my back lugging them downstairs to my car and then the thrift store. I'm even more happy to have the floor space back.