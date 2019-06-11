11 a.m. — My dad and stepmother are coming up for lunch this afternoon. They live about an hour and a half away, and we try and meet up about once a month, alternating who has to do the driving. We'll be out of town for Father's Day, so this is our early celebration lunch. My dad is the master of dad jokes, so the card I got him is full of bad puns that I know he'll love. It's also one of those cards that play music, so that will be fun for all of us in the restaurant. We've picked a gastropub with a menu full of interesting options. One non-negotiable is the candied bacon. B. and my dad have burgers, my stepmother has the salmon special, and I have butternut squash ravioli. It's fabulous, as always. We treat, since we invited them out ($140 including tip). This has been the most interesting part of growing up — the changes in our relationships with our parents. My mom passed away about six years ago, and I continue to miss the opportunity to have seen that relationship evolve as well. $140