A Note To Our Money Diaries Readers

To The Money Diaries Community,
In response to the nationwide protests and the urgent and necessary conversations about race and responsibility stemming from it, we have decided to pause Money Diaries for the time being. Our submissions page and inbox will remain open for any readers who would like to submit or share stories about their current finances. We have compiled a list of resources and places to donate below and encourage you to shift your budgets to include donating to Black Lives Matter and related campaigns. Thank you to every single one of you for reading and commenting — we appreciate you all.
Advertisement
In solidarity,
The Money Diaries Editors
The Money Diaries Editors
Resources and Places To Donate:
Advertisement