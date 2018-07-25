When we decided to start tackling one of the last taboos facing modern women, our ultimate goal was to help our community take control of their finances. With the upcoming release of Money Diaries: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Your Finances… and Everyone Else’s (pre-order yours now!), we’re shining light on a few ways to save and how to get yourself back into the black.
That’s why we’ve partnered with Flywheel and Touchstone to give one lucky winner a jumpstart on the road to financial empowerment. The average American with credit card debt pays over $900 in interest each year, and we think there are so many better ways to spend that money! So we’re giving away $3,000 so you can start making bigger payments towards your balance to become debt free even faster. But that’s not all. Gym expenses easily add up month-to-month and can keep you from reaching your financial goals. So we’re throwing in Flywheel’s Fly bike to bring the workout class to your living room allowing you to kiss those class fees goodbye. It’s time to tackle this taboo topic and take control of your finances so enter to win now*!
