When it comes to working out, the hardest part isn't necessarily pushing through that final treadmill sprint or that last bout of HIIT (though, our muscles might tell you otherwise). In fact, once we're awake and grinding away at the gym or hitting the pavement under the sunrise, we tend to feel pretty damn good. The real battle is with committing — i.e., getting out of bed or off the couch, and kicking those "I'll just go tomorrow" thoughts to the curb.
Full-time model and marathon runner Alexandra Mack gets it. Mack maintains that, though there are certainly physical pains that come along with training, her biggest challenge is overcoming the mental struggle before each run. Together with Zappos, we tapped the fitness guru to find out how she overcomes those negative voices and pushes her body to reach its full potential every. single. day. To get inspired by her grind, just press play.
Advertisement