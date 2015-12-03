Coffee with milk. Pumpkin pie with whipped cream. French fries with ketchup. These combos are proof that great things can be even greater if you add a little something extra. This theory shouldn't be confined to the kitchen, though — it works in front of the mirror, too.
Your favorite beauty products can stand alone, sure, but many of them could also benefit from an unexpected addition. Ahead, 10 ways to boost the goods you already own with items that are probably sitting in your medicine cabinet. Let's call them cosmetic condiments. Bon appétit!
Your favorite beauty products can stand alone, sure, but many of them could also benefit from an unexpected addition. Ahead, 10 ways to boost the goods you already own with items that are probably sitting in your medicine cabinet. Let's call them cosmetic condiments. Bon appétit!