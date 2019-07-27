12 p.m. — I heat up the chicken and veggies for lunch. It's not as much food as I thought, but it'll work. I also end up getting frustrated with the micromanagement at work and apply for a few jobs on Indeed on my phone. I've already felt on edge about being here the past two weeks. There was a fuck-up on payroll's side, and they were paying me too much the past three months since I started, so now they are correcting that amount to what I should be paid and additionally docking money each check because I have to pay back what they overpaid. Super chill. I haven't been here long, so I know it won't look great if I leave so quick, but I don't think I can deal with the pay being so little. I knew I was taking a pay cut by taking the job, but I'm already working a second job, adding up to 60-80 hours a week. I don't think I can do much more.