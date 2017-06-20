Do You Pay Your Bills Like Everyone Else?

We’ve all heard of “adulting.” And if we’re playing a quick game of word association, bill paying is one of the first things that comes to mind. Bills (unfortunately) are unavoidable. We all have to pay up or get punished forever with a scary-looking credit score. However, how we choose to pay those bills is completely different for everyone. From avoiding late fees like Trader Joe’s lines to favoring an “ignorance is bliss” approach, we each have a strategy (or lack thereof) to get us through to the next billing cycle.